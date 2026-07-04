Crafted Blockstorm - Vertical

Bring your gaming brand to life with a dynamic 3D voxel logo reveal. Blocks, tools, and props rise from a grassy world, swirling together to form a striking mark before transitioning to your logo and tagline. Perfect for intros and outros, this vertical-friendly design pairs an energetic build with clean end branding. Customize colors for background, ground and particles, and use original or custom logo coloring to match your identity. Ideal for creators, streamers, studios, and game-centric channels seeking a bold, memorable opener that feels crafted from a sandbox world.