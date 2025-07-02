Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Mockup Generator
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
Video Effects
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Dynamic Tape Reveal - Post

Templates
/
Outro
Post
6-15s
Tape
Camera
Logo Animation
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Dynamic Tape Reveal - Post - Variation 4 - Poster image
MotionDesk profile image
Created by MotionDesk
15exports
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
1image
2texts
1font
1audio
Break through the digital noise with the Dynamic Tape Reveal animation that reflects your brand's fervor. Watch as yellow tape hurdles frame the stage for your logo's grand entrance. Suited for bold ventures in tech or media, it's a narrative of energy and innovation. Tailor the colors, add your tagline, and step confidently into the limelight. This video is your ready-to-publish, eye-catching start or finale.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (8)
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
Variation 4
Variation 4
Edit
Var 4 Theme 3
Var 4 Theme 3
Edit
Variation 3
Variation 3
Edit
Variation 1
Variation 1
Edit
Var 4 Theme 2
Var 4 Theme 2
Edit
Variation 2
Variation 2
Edit
Var 4 Theme 4
Var 4 Theme 4
Edit
Variation 5
Variation 5
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Mockup Generator
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
Video Effects
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us