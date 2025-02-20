en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Dynamic Text Reveal
00:00/00:12
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by MotionDesk
8exports
13 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1image
5texts
1font
1audio
Step into the spotlight with our Dynamic Text Reveal template, where typography boldly dances beneath the gobo lights in a scintillating prelude. The second act dazzles with immersive text before your logo takes center stage, ensuring your brand’s grand entrance is unforgettable. Customize fonts and colors for a truly personalized reveal, perfect for introductions that need to make an impact.
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
By EnjoystX
9s
2
3
7
Impress your audience in this 3D Glossy Logo.
By Shoeeb
6s
4
3
5
Fast Rotating Logo with clean and minimal looking.
By Goldenmotion
7s
5
3
9
Catch the eye with sophistication and a sleek design using the Revolving Stylish Reveal. Your logo elements come together from all sides, culminating in a stylish central assemble with a suave rotation. Tailor it with your tagline, fonts, and colors to match your brand's identity. Perfect for a grand reveal, your video will be ready to make its mark as a standalone spectacle or an elegant opener.
By CuteRabbit
6s
7
3
8
Elevate your brand's presence with our Circular Radiance template. Experience the magic of abstract shapes gracefully converging into the center, unveiling your logo in a mesmerizing display of motion. Whether used as a dynamic intro or a standalone showcase, this multipurpose video is designed to captivate your audience. Customize it effortlessly by adding your logo, tagline, and choosing your colors. Make a lasting impression and share your brand story with this ready-to-publish video.
By MotionParsec
11s
5
3
7
A clean minimal logo template is perfect for presenting your brand strictly and accurately.
By Skvifi
7s
27
4
16
Elegant wave ripple. Choose between a background image, gradient background colors or colorize your background media.
By motionaceh
7s
7
3
6
Clean logo with elegant glossy is perfect to show of intro/outro of your company. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By LuisBranco
7s
4
4
24
Create a timeless, clean 3D Stroke Logo Reveal with your logo or text! Featuring dozens of high impact options to customize the look and feel of the video with detailed controls over shadows, reflections and other effects. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Menu
Templates
Solutions