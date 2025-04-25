Echoes on Turf Lyrics

By mocarg 2h 6 3 43

Spotlight your songwriting with Anime Lyrics - Horizontal, a stunning motion graphic lyric video template inspired by anime and the AMV scene. Inspire your listeners to sing along while effortlessly learning your songs by heart and enjoying the beautiful sight of your words. Highly customizable with colored particles overlaid on top of a photo, gradient or video background. Discover the power of dynamic text animation with granular controls over how your text enters and exits the screen, positioning, outlines, shadows, color and opacity. Customize every individual option to create something uniquely yours or leverage one of the professionally assembled themes to have a stunning lyric video with minimum effort.