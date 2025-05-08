en
Fluttering Memories Lyrics

Music Visualization
Created by MotionDesk
Created by MotionDesk
Transport your listeners into a world where music and visuals meld seamlessly with our sprawling lyric animation template. As words take flight with each brushstroke on ephemeral papers and butterflies twirl in harmony, create a space for healing and connection. Tailor the lyrics, choose your font, play with colors, and start an unforgettable journey with every note.
Edit
Best of MotionDesk
Hip Hop Lyrics Original theme video
Hip Hop Lyrics
Edit
By Harchenko
2h
8
5
33
Dive into the rhythm with our dynamic Hip Hop Lyrics template. Feel the beat as the text syncs perfectly with your song, surrounded by neon splashes that bring an urban edge to your lyrics. The paper-textured background infused with abstract elements elevate the visual journey. Customize with your own logo, text, fonts, and colors to make a music video that resonates with fans.
Typography Lyrics 2 Original theme video
Typography Lyrics 2
Edit
By Harchenko
2h
6
4
19
Set the stage for your song with our dynamic typographic clip, where words dance in tune to the beat. The modern, procedural frame changes and a striking torn paper effect add to the edgy aesthetic, inviting your fans to sing along. Customize your creation by choosing from a variety of fonts and colors, and launch a ready-to-publish video that visually echoes your music's soul.
Ripped Paper Lyrics Original theme video
Ripped Paper Lyrics
Edit
By Harchenko
2h
12
5
16
Bring your lyrics to life with a vibrant energy that pulsates to the rhythm of your song. Our dynamic Ripped Paper Lyrics video template captures the intensity of every beat with a kinetic composition of yellow paper strips against a dramatic dark backdrop. Customize with your logo, colors, and text to create a mesmerizing flow that will make your audience feel the beat as they sing along.
Magic Lyrics Original theme video
Magic Lyrics
Edit
By tarazz
2h
21
4
57
Immerse your listeners in a rhythmic journey with the Magic Lyrics template. Glide through a dynamic tunnel of shapes and animations that pulse to your beat. Whether you're a budding artist or a seasoned musician, elevate your track with a lyrical video that's customizable down to the font and color, leaving your fans mesmerized and singing along.
Christmas Lyrics Original theme video
Christmas Lyrics
Edit
By sony_vision
2h
11
3
22
Unwrap the magic of your melody with our uniquely festive lyric video template. Lyrics glow amidst falling snow and sparkling Christmas decorations, inviting listeners to a heartwarming sing-along. Personalize with your artistic touch using customizable images, fonts, and colors. Share the joyous spirit of the season visually and echo the holiday happiness in every note.
Pop Up Art Lyrics Original theme video
Pop Up Art Lyrics
Edit
By Harchenko
2h
5
3
24
Step into a vibrant world of color with our Pop Up Art Lyrics template. The bold pop art style and retro spin background bring your lyrics to life, wrapping each word in dynamic visual energy for maximum audience engagement. Customize the text, colors, and fonts to match your unique sound and bring your music front and center in this video that's ready to rock YouTube, Facebook, or any widescreen platform.
Urban Notes Lyrics Original theme video
Urban Notes Lyrics
Edit
By Harchenko
2h
5
4
15
Immerse your audience in the rhythm of the city with the Urban Notes Lyrics template. Perfect for musicians looking to bring their words to life, this horizontal video combines raw cityscapes with taped lyric sheets. Customize fonts, colors, and logos to create a pulsating visual story that complements your track. Ideal for sharing on platforms like YouTube.
Cutout Lyrics Original theme video
Cutout Lyrics
Edit
By MotionDesk
2h
10
4
13
Embark on a visual journey into the heart of melody with our Cutout Lyrics. Words come alive forming, merging, dancing in a stop-motion symphony. Whether it’s paper hearts or pillow hearts, foliage or fruits, frame your song's soul amid 7 customizable backgrounds. Perfect for musicians and creators, this 16:9 video is an auditory feast that beckons viewers to not just listen but to watch the story unfold.
