Interactive Tech Loop

Templates
/
Product Promo
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Phone & Tablet
Animated Background
Reflection
Spin
Modern
Shape
Interactive Tech Loop - Variation 2 - Poster image
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionDesk profile image
Created by MotionDesk
30exports
8 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
2images
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Create a virtual world of connectivity with our Interactive Tech Loop template. Immerse your viewers in a backdrop of floating smartphones, each screen a showcase of your brand's vision. Rotate through abstract patterns while highlighting your logo and text, all in a continuous loop designed for impact. It's an animated background that's both stylish and smart, just like your brand.
Themes (3)
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
Variation 2
Variation 2
Edit
Variation 3
Variation 3
Edit
Variation 1
Variation 1
Edit
