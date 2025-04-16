Neon Lyrics Cityscape
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1video
1image
1font
Dive into a neon-drenched urban atmosphere with every verse of your song using our Neon Lyrics Cityscape video template. Render your message in radiant lights across a mesmerizing cityscape. Fully customizable from the shimmering fonts and color palette to your logo and images, this template stages your lyrics in a breathtaking digital nightlife environment that viewers won't forget.
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk