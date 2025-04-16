en
Neon Lyrics Cityscape

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
2K
Landscape
Butterfly
Lyric Videos
Neon
Grid
Retro
Light
Music
Neon Lyric Cityscape - Original - Poster image
MotionDesk profile image
Created by MotionDesk
14exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1video
1image
1font
Dive into a neon-drenched urban atmosphere with every verse of your song using our Neon Lyrics Cityscape video template. Render your message in radiant lights across a mesmerizing cityscape. Fully customizable from the shimmering fonts and color palette to your logo and images, this template stages your lyrics in a breathtaking digital nightlife environment that viewers won't forget.
Themes (6)
Best of MotionDesk
Original
Original
Background 2
Background 2
Background 3
Background 3
Background 5
Background 5
Background 4
Background 4
Background 6
Background 6
