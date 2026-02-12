Neon Sunset Lyrics

Turn your track into a captivating lyric video with a neon synthwave sunset backdrop. This audio‑reactive visualizer pairs a waveform line and optional timer with bold, animated lyrics framed by palms, ocean waves and drifting clouds. Perfect for music releases, teasers and social promos, it’s easy to customize with your fonts, colors and pacing. Drop in your song and lyrics, pick a color mode, and let the smooth, atmospheric motion set the vibe while your words take center stage.