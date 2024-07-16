en
Pen Mockup

Templates
/
Product Promo
15-30s
Landscape
Mock Up
Paint
Draw
Paper
Circle
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
More details
Pen Mockup - Original - Poster image
MotionDesk profile image
Created by MotionDesk
17exports
24 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2images
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Capture the sleek essence of your product with a Pen Mockup that showcases its features in a unique and artistic manner. As the pen draws and reveals your logo within a perfect circle, the customizable text, fonts, and colors bring your brand's personality to the forefront. Create an engaging, multipurpose promo video that makes your product stand out.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
Clean Business Card Mockup
Clean Business Card Mockup
Edit
By thundermotion2021
20s
20s
10
6
10
Set the stage for your brand's introduction with our Clean Business Card Mockup template. A graceful showcase of descending business cards invites viewers into your world. As the camera pans across your custom elements, the meticulous design highlights your professionalism through every frame. It's the perfect tool for creating a polished and memorable business image.
3D Apparel Mockups
3D Apparel Mockups
Edit
By TippyTop
26s
26s
10
17
29
Immerse yourself in the captivating world of our latest 3D Apparel Mockups video template containing a Unisex Hoodie, Oversized T-shirt, Tank Top, and Vest, where innovation meets style to showcase your clothing line. Witness your apparel come to life in stunning detail, transforming into a visual masterpiece with dynamic effects. Highlight your logo and tailor every element to your preference—text, imagery, fonts, and colors—a true reflection of your brand identity. Ideal for promotions and social media campaigns, let's elevate your brand presence and leave a lasting impression.
Pencil Sketch
Pencil Sketch
Edit
By bbpixel
15s
15s
2
3
3
Logo Mockup Denim Print features 3 interesting camera angles accompanied by an elegant depth of field effect for a photo-realistic, classy, showcase of your logo. Comes in Denim Print, Foilstamp, Metallic Badge, Pencil Sketch, and Luxury Reflection background options.
Clean Fizz Soft Drinks
Clean Fizz Soft Drinks
Edit
By tinomotion
23s
23s
28
6
13
Elevate your product's promotion with our Clean Fizz Soft Drinks template. Take viewers on a visual journey with striking scenes of soft drinks cans, presented from various angles against a vibrant background. The video ends with a dramatic reveal of your brand logo, leaving a lasting impression. Effortlessly add your logo, image, tagline, and colors to customize this horizontal video template. Perfect for any product, it guarantees engagement, amplifies your reach, and captivates your target audience.
Artist Slideshow
Artist Slideshow
Edit
By MotionBox
24s
24s
6
11
7
Artist Slideshow is a dynamic template with an artistic design. A neat way of displaying your holidays, vacations and travelling photos, portfolio or as an intro to your TV shows, cartoons, commercials, promotions and events videos. Use this video to wish a happy birthday to your loved one too. Impress your audience with this clean and colorful template.
Sunny Flag Mockup
Sunny Flag Mockup
Edit
By thundermotion2021
29s
29s
23
6
12
Take to the skies with our Sunny Flag Mockup video, where your brand soars high before unveiling beneath a fluttering flag. Capture your audience's attention with this powerhouse. From a high-altitude perspective to a grand profile view, each camera movement in this multipurpose template enhances the spectacle as your logo and tagline make their dramatic entry.
Car Reveal
Car Reveal
Edit
By MissMotion
24s
24s
22
8
12
Introducing that hint of modernization to your brand's reveal, our Car Reveal template elegantly unfurls a premium cloth to present your logo dramatically. Customize this extravagant animation with your colors, fonts, textures, logos, and tagline to forge a connection that embeds grandeur in the memories of your audience. Wrap your identity in sophistication and make every introduction an event, perfect for intros, outros, or a statement video on many platforms.
Gobo Light Mockup
Gobo Light Mockup
Edit
By motionsparrow
24s
24s
6
16
12
Dive into the world of effective product promotion with our Gobo Light Mockup template, bringing your brand features to life on stunning phone and laptop mockups. Perfect for engaging potential customers, this template offers the freedom of full customization, from visuals to text, enabling you to present a narrative that converts viewers into customers.
