en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Phone Drift Lyrics

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
2K
Landscape
Phone & Tablet
Lyric Videos
Spectrum
Simple
Minimalist
Music
More details
Phone Drift Lyrics - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionDesk profile image
Created by MotionDesk
11exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
2images
2texts
4fonts
Immerse yourself in the rhythm of your music with our dynamic Phone Drift Lyrics visualizer. A sleek arrangement of smartphones smoothly navigates through lyrics and beats, crafting an engaging musical narrative. Customize fonts, colors, logos, and more to mirror your unique sound. Perfect for YouTube or social media, this will sync seamlessly with your track, captivating viewers with every scroll and note.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (3)
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
Original
Original
Edit
Variation 2
Variation 2
Edit
Variation 3
Variation 3
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us