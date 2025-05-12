en
Phone Scroll Beats

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
2K
Landscape
Phone & Tablet
Spectrum
Simple
3D Motion Graphics
Music
More details
Phone Scroll Beats - Variation 1 - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionDesk profile image
Created by MotionDesk
9exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1image
2texts
3fonts
Transform the rhythm of your track into a visual spectacle with our dynamic Phone Scroll Beats Music Visualizer. As your audio plays, a vibrant 3D waveform pulses with every beat, mirrored by a sea of floating smartphones. Customize the visuals by adding your logo, tweaking text and fonts, and choosing the perfect colors to match your music, making it ideal for artists, DJs, or any melody-maker looking to stand out.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (3)
Variation 1
Variation 1
Edit
Variation 3
Variation 3
Edit
Variation 2
Variation 2
Edit
