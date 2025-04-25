en
Pulse Slides

Templates
/
Slideshow
15-30s
2K
Landscape
Gradient
Elegant
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Pulse Slides - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:23
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionDesk profile image
Created by MotionDesk
27exports
24 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
3videos
1image
7texts
2fonts
1audio
Dive into a visual symphony with our Pulse Slides template, where bold typography and vibrant transitions come to life! This reveal video is designed to deliver an unforgettable experience, making it ideal for promos and presentations. Easily customize it with your logo, images, video, and text to showcase your brand’s essence in every frame. Create and share content that pulses with energy, creativity, and modern style.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
Clean Corporate Presentation Original theme video
Clean Corporate Presentation
Edit
By smoothlymo
26s
24
24
4
Clean Corporate Presentation is a smooth and cinematic template. It's professionally designed with soft light leaks, clean text animations and dynamic transitions. It's really easy to use and edit with a full color controller. Ideal as an intro or opener to your business slideshows, presentations, company broadcasts, conferences, commercials and upcoming events videos. Quickly and easily make your next stylish and trendily animated promo using this great template.
Rhythmic Grunge Slideshow Original theme video
Rhythmic Grunge Slideshow
Edit
By Moysher
23s
23
19
35
Captivate your audience with a reveal that resonates. Our Rhythmic Grunge Slideshow is a symphony of textures and silhouettes, perfectly synchronized with the music's beats. Each cut unveils a new layer of allure, showcasing your text against a dynamic backdrop before presenting your logo with impact. Ideal for intros, outros, or as a statement piece, it’s fully customizable with your logo, fonts, and images, ready to publish and leave a lasting impression.
City Intro Original theme video
City Intro
Edit
By Moysher
16s
26
22
8
A dynamic project that uses a variety of effects to reveal and enhance the impact of your content. A great way to showcase your new products, sports, fashion, modeling, food, travel, vacation, friends and family photos. Stand out from the start and leave a lasting impression, even on those who see a few seconds of your video ad.
Modern House Intro Original theme video
Modern House Intro
Edit
By Moysher
16s
27
16
9
Stylishly designed and sensationally animated project that uses various effects to reveal and enhance your media files. A great way to showcase your novelties, sports, fashion, modeling, vacation, food, travel, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this dynamic and trendy animated project.
Hip Hop Stomp Intro Opener Original theme video
Hip Hop Stomp Intro Opener
Edit
By bucketinfoo
24s
24
58
31
Hip Hop Stomp Intro Opener is an upbeat and energetically animated After Effects template with a refreshing style. It uses a stunning combination of effects and graphical elements to reveal and enhance your media. It’s so easy to use. Simply edit the text, drag and drop in your new media and hit render. A powerful introduction to your TV shows, commercials, promotions and upcoming event videos. No plugins required.
Online Yoga Slideshow Promo Original theme video
Online Yoga Slideshow Promo
Edit
By bucketinfoo
25s
25
30
19
Online Yoga Slideshow Promo is a neat and stylish After Effects slideshow template that you can use to promote and advertise your online Yoga classes. You can use it on your website or social media accounts to promote and advertise a new yoga course, meditation journey, or the next live lesson. It’s so easy to use, simply edit the text, drag and drop in your media and hit render.
Stomp opener Original theme video
Stomp opener
Edit
By Goldenmotion
30s
24
51
9
Stomp opener is a fast and energetically Video with modern text animations and trendy transitioning effects. It's so easy to use, simply edit the text, drag and drop in your new media and hit render. A neat way to display your sports, fashion, products, portfolio, traveling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this short and professionally animated Video.
Elegant Frames Slideshow Original theme video
Elegant Frames Slideshow
Edit
By MotionDesk
25s
21
13
5
Bring your story to life with our easy-to-customize slideshow template. Glide through four beautifully animated scenes where each square frame cascades into place, ready for your images and text. Whether you're creating a professional presentation or a personal photo gallery, this template lets your content shine and leaves a lasting impression.
