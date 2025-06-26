Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Intro Maker
Logo Animation
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Slideshow Maker
Mockup Generator
Promo Videos
Outro Maker
Motion Graphics
Animation Maker
Stream Overlays
Music Video Maker
Animated Backgrounds
Lower Thirds
Kinetic Typography
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell Your Templates
Affiliate Program
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Shatter Reveal

Templates
/
Outro
6-15s
Landscape
Crack
Explosion
Gradient
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Shatter Reveal - Original - Poster image
MotionDesk profile image
Created by MotionDesk
11exports
9 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1audio
Dazzle your audience with the magical disintegration and reformation of your logo in our Shatter Reveal template. With four custom crumbling animations to choose from, you can tailor the reveal to match your brand's vibe. Simply input your logo, select your colors, and let your brand take center stage in a high-definition, horizontal video made for the biggest digital platforms. Ideal for creating an impactful introduction or a memorable standalone video.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
Original
Original
Edit
From Left
From Left
Edit
From Center
From Center
Edit
From Right
From Right
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Intro Maker
Logo Animation
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Slideshow Maker
Mockup Generator
Promo Videos
Outro Maker
Motion Graphics
Animation Maker
Stream Overlays
Music Video Maker
Animated Backgrounds
Lower Thirds
Kinetic Typography
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell Your Templates
Affiliate Program
Help
About Us
Contact Us