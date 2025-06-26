9 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1audio
Dazzle your audience with the magical disintegration and reformation of your logo in our Shatter Reveal template. With four custom crumbling animations to choose from, you can tailor the reveal to match your brand's vibe. Simply input your logo, select your colors, and let your brand take center stage in a high-definition, horizontal video made for the biggest digital platforms. Ideal for creating an impactful introduction or a memorable standalone video.
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk