en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Silhouettes at Dusk Lyrics
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by MotionDesk
25exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1image
1font
Immerse your audience in a serene journey through Silhouettes at Dusk Lyrics. Perfect for musicians and creators, this music visualizer comes to life as day fades into night, featuring a girl, cat, and bird wandering in tranquil harmony. Customize with your logo, text, and more for an audio-visual experience that evokes silent connection and wonder within the pastel twilight horizon.
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
By vivace_studio
2h
6
2
9
Embark on a cosmic journey with our captivating Lofi Spaceship Lyrics visualizer. Watch as a spaceship skillfully navigates an asteroid belt with Earth as the backdrop, while your audio takes center stage in a stunning visual display. Perfect for creators and musicians, customize text, fonts, and colors to match your track's vibe. This template turns beats into a visual odyssey, ideal for sharing on YouTube or enhancing live performances.
By MotionDesk
2h
5
2
6
Set the stage with the enthralling ambiance of our lyric video template. As the barbed wire creates a gripping visual, watch the bird take flight while your lyrics come to life against a backdrop of warm colors. Ideal for YouTube and social media, this template lets you customize text, fonts, and colors to match the soul of your song, drawing listeners into a rich, lyrical journey.
By MotionDesk
2h
8
2
6
Embark on a visual journey with your lyrics as the guide. Set against a whimsically animated hilltop scene, our customizable Clouds of Chorus Lyrics template brings your music to life. Choose your characters, sky, clouds, and more to match the mood of your track. With full control over text, fonts, and colors, narrate your story in tune with your melody and create an unforgettable widescreen spectacle for your audience.
By mocarg
2h
6
3
43
Spotlight your songwriting with Anime Lyrics - Horizontal, a stunning motion graphic lyric video template inspired by anime and the AMV scene. Inspire your listeners to sing along while effortlessly learning your songs by heart and enjoying the beautiful sight of your words. Highly customizable with colored particles overlaid on top of a photo, gradient or video background. Discover the power of dynamic text animation with granular controls over how your text enters and exits the screen, positioning, outlines, shadows, color and opacity. Customize every individual option to create something uniquely yours or leverage one of the professionally assembled themes to have a stunning lyric video with minimum effort.
By MotionDesk
2h
5
3
16
Lend your music a visual flow that mesmerizes with our Dandelion Lyrics Flow. The natural ballet of dandelions and a swaying wheat field provide a serene stage for your lyrics, enchanting viewers as they listen. Tailor the scene with customized fonts and animations, making it a personal serenade to your audience. Showcase your artistry with a video that's ready to blossom on any screen.
By tarazz
2h
15
2
16
Dive into a narrative adventure with the Lofi Journey Lyrics template, where an anime girl's train ride becomes the canvas for your lyrics. Customize every beat with vibrant text, fonts, and colors as the scenery shifts from urban buzz to serene fields. A dynamic way to share your music and create a stunning visual story in a horizontal format that's made to mesmerize.
By vivace_studio
2h
6
5
30
Bring your music to life with our City Lights Lyrics visualizer. Feel the rain-soaked city vibes as a retro ride cruises through a neon-lit skyline, synced perfectly to your beats. Add your text and customize colors and fonts to match your musical style. Create a breathtaking video that carries viewers on a visual voyage as enchanting as your sound. Ready for wonder on any platform!
By vivace_studio
2h
9
3
29
Capture the essence of your music and lyrics with our Summer Mood Lyrics. Dive into a vibrant visual experience as your words come to life against a backdrop of a serene beach chair and umbrella amidst a sea wave. Whether you're a musician or content creator, this versatile and customizable lyric video is perfect for promoting your tracks on social media and streaming platforms. Add your logo, text, and colors to create a mesmerizing visual journey that resonates with your audience. Share your message with the world in a ready-to-publish video that immerses viewers in your summer vibes.
Menu
Templates
Solutions