Silhouettes of a Dancer Lyrics

It only takes a click to see your song react to your beat! Simple as that, create music videos directly from audio and let others enjoy the wavy sea that dances to your riffs, while calms down as the volume fades. Use our easy to use controls to customize the colors, frequency, text, or to upload a background image! Create your own, unique version, and make the video right after you create the track!