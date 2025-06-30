Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Mockup Generator
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
Video Effects
Youtube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Smooth Gradient Reveal

Templates
/
Outro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Grid
Gradient
Outline
Simple
Logo Animation
Minimalist
Music
More details
Smooth Gradient Reveal - Original - Poster image
MotionDesk profile image
Created by MotionDesk
35exports
10 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1image
1audio
Elevate your brand's narrative with our Smooth Gradient Reveal, where elegance meets modernity. The gentle gradient transition and glow effect provide a gleaming backdrop for your logo, casting your brand in the most refined light. This template is the ultimate tool for professionals looking to add a touch of sophistication to their digital media or presentations. Customize with your logo and colors, and watch your brand shine.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
Original
Variation 1
Edit
Theme 2
Text v1
Edit
Variation 2
Variation 2
Edit
Text v3
Text v3
Edit
Text v2
Text v2
Edit
Variation 3
Variation 3
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Mockup Generator
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
Video Effects
Youtube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us