Soft Balls Reveal
Elevate your brand with a grand spectacle of animated circles that dance towards the birth of your logo. This Soft Balls Reveal template is perfect for a striking entrance or an impactful closing statement, allowing you to inject your tagline and brand colors for maximum effect. Win the widescreen world with an animation that's as elastic and dynamic as your business.
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
By MotionPro
Introducing the pinnacle of modern elegance with our Clean Luxury Reveal template. Immerse your brand in lavish sophistication, framed by a sleek golden circle. Customize colors and fonts to match your style. Water droplets dance majestically around your logo, infusing each frame with dynamic motion. Craft an opulent introductory video with your distinct tagline that resonates luxury and high-class.
By milinkovic
Step into the future of broadcasting with our Planet 24 News Intro template. Perfect for creating professional news openers, this template features a high-tech digital globe and smooth, sleek animations for a compelling start to any broadcast. Customize with your logo and colors to align your content with advanced technology and a global perspective.
By MotionPro
Make a sleek and refined statement with the Porcelain Logo Entrance template. This exquisite motion template lets your brand take center stage, emerging from a ballet of porcelain discs. Customize fonts, colors, and add your own logo and tagline to fully align with your branding. Ideal for any introductory moment where poise and prestige are paramount.
By motionsparrow
Bring a pop of color to your visual storytelling with this dynamic 3D Good News Reveal template. Perfect for captivating intros or announcements, our Good News Opener template provides placeholders for your logo, images, and text, ensuring your message stands out on platforms like Facebook or Twitter.
By MotionBank21
Step into a world where your brand takes center stage with the Abstract Reveal template. This reveal video ushers in your logo through a kaleidoscope of abstract visuals, capturing the essence of innovation. Customize with your logo and brand colors to unveil a mesmerizing masterpiece. Perfect for intros, outros, or as a standalone video, it's an extraordinary way to introduce your brand's creative spirit.
By vivace_studio
Revitalize your brand's digital presence with a Minimal Shape Logo reveal that embodies simplicity and dynamism. This template features shape layers and lines that dance and merge to disclose your logo, creating a harmonious narrative. Customize with your unique colors, tagline, and logo to broadcast a message of elegance and clarity.
By AlexG1985
This easy to use project contains a logo placeholder, a text placeholder and a color control panel. It's perfect for a modern intro, start to video ads, product releases and reviews, or event presentations that require a natural or magical look. All animated elements are pre-rendered, just drop and drag your logo and you are done.
By bbpixel
Clean Shapes Logo Reveal features a clean, minimalist, and modern design with rotating logo pieces, floor shadows and reflections that reveal your logo in an eye-catching and attention-grabbing way, leaving a sense of professionalism, stability and dependency. You can use squares or a circle as a logo background so any type of logo will adapt the design perfectly..
