Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Spectra Flow Reveal - Vertical

Spectra Flow Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image
MotionDesk profile image
Created by MotionDesk
11exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the future of brand storytelling with our Spectra Flow Reveal template. Set against a stage of floating spheres and layered lighting, this smooth transition unveils your logo with style. Its modern animation design is perfect for digital, tech, or creative projects that need a punch of minimal yet futuristic aesthetics. Customize the fluid shapes, fonts, and colors to match your brand, and export in any format for a striking, ready-to-publish video.
Original
Original
Edit
Theme 4
Theme 4
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 3
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 2
Edit
