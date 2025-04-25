en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Splash Reveal
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by MotionDesk
36exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1video
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Discover a vibrant method to launch your brand with our artistic Splash Reveal template. Witness as dynamic paint drops cascade onto a live-action background, culminating in the playful revelation of your brand's logo. Customize this video with your fonts, colors, and tagline for a result that stands out on platforms like YouTube or Facebook. Perfect for ads, intros, or engaging presentations, your brand story unfolds with creative flair.
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
By Andreanna
6s
3
3
14
Awesome liquid logo animation to your videos.
By _27
6s
5
3
8
liquid Logo Reveal - simple and modern logo animation. Simple color control allows you to quickly change color, and a simple animation will make your video attractive. Use the project with this logo for YouTube, Instagram, promo, children's video. Create a cool intro with this creative Liquid Logo Reveal.
By MotionBank21
9s
7
3
17
A bold and artistic intro featuring dynamic ink splashes with a raw, grunge aesthetic. Perfect for edgy brands, creative projects, music videos, and cinematic openers. The combination of textured ink drops and smooth unveiling effects creates a dramatic and eye-catching reveal. Ideal for those looking to add a touch of artistic rebellion to their visuals.
By Shoeeb
6s
21
5
25
Simple and Elegant Liquid Logo for your brand!
By oasisfx
12s
5
3
7
Colorful Splatter Logo Reveal is a beautiful template that will perfectly fit your logo reveal.
By motionsparrow
6s
13
3
6
Dive into creativity with our dynamic Water Splash Unveil template, where your logo takes center stage amidst a lively dance of water particles and bubbles. Customize every detail, from tagline to colors, making it a memorable ready to publish video. Ideal for intros, outros, or robust brand showcases; your audience will be hooked from the very first splash!
By MotionBank21
7s
6
3
15
Discover the elegance of fluid motion with our Ink Brand Unveil template, where art meets identity. The sleek ink splash animation elegantly frames your logo, creating a memorable reveal that brings your brand's story to life. Tailor the experience with your choice of fonts, colors, and tagline. Ideal as a polished intro, this multipurpose video is your key to a professional presentation that stands out.
By S_WorX
11s
23
11
14
Elevate your brand with a cinematic twist using our Colorful Reveal video template. Perfect as an opening act for your social media content, it transforms your logo, image, or video into a story waiting to unfold. Customizable fonts and colors let you harmonize with your brand identity. Create intros that not only look professional but feel like a narrative gateway to what's next.
Menu
Templates
Solutions