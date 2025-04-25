en
Splash Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Splash
Liquid
Paint
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
More details
Splash Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionDesk profile image
Created by MotionDesk
36exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1video
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Discover a vibrant method to launch your brand with our artistic Splash Reveal template. Witness as dynamic paint drops cascade onto a live-action background, culminating in the playful revelation of your brand's logo. Customize this video with your fonts, colors, and tagline for a result that stands out on platforms like YouTube or Facebook. Perfect for ads, intros, or engaging presentations, your brand story unfolds with creative flair.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
Liquid Logo Original theme video
Liquid Logo
Edit
By Andreanna
6s
3
3
14
Awesome liquid logo animation to your videos.
Liquid Logo Reveal Original theme video
Liquid Logo Reveal
Edit
By _27
6s
5
3
8
liquid Logo Reveal - simple and modern logo animation. Simple color control allows you to quickly change color, and a simple animation will make your video attractive. Use the project with this logo for YouTube, Instagram, promo, children's video. Create a cool intro with this creative Liquid Logo Reveal.
Grunge Ink Drop Unveil Original theme video
Grunge Ink Drop Unveil
Edit
By MotionBank21
9s
7
3
17
A bold and artistic intro featuring dynamic ink splashes with a raw, grunge aesthetic. Perfect for edgy brands, creative projects, music videos, and cinematic openers. The combination of textured ink drops and smooth unveiling effects creates a dramatic and eye-catching reveal. Ideal for those looking to add a touch of artistic rebellion to their visuals.
Simple Liquid Logo - Horizontal Original theme video
Simple Liquid Logo - Horizontal
Edit
By Shoeeb
6s
21
5
25
Simple and Elegant Liquid Logo for your brand!
Colorful Splatter Logo Reveal Original theme video
Colorful Splatter Logo Reveal
Edit
By oasisfx
12s
5
3
7
Colorful Splatter Logo Reveal is a beautiful template that will perfectly fit your logo reveal.
Water Splash Unveil Lavender Mist theme video
Water Splash Unveil
Edit
By motionsparrow
6s
13
3
6
Dive into creativity with our dynamic Water Splash Unveil template, where your logo takes center stage amidst a lively dance of water particles and bubbles. Customize every detail, from tagline to colors, making it a memorable ready to publish video. Ideal for intros, outros, or robust brand showcases; your audience will be hooked from the very first splash!
Ink Brand Unveil Original theme video
Ink Brand Unveil
Edit
By MotionBank21
7s
6
3
15
Discover the elegance of fluid motion with our Ink Brand Unveil template, where art meets identity. The sleek ink splash animation elegantly frames your logo, creating a memorable reveal that brings your brand's story to life. Tailor the experience with your choice of fonts, colors, and tagline. Ideal as a polished intro, this multipurpose video is your key to a professional presentation that stands out.
Colorful Reveal Original theme video
Colorful Reveal
Edit
By S_WorX
11s
23
11
14
Elevate your brand with a cinematic twist using our Colorful Reveal video template. Perfect as an opening act for your social media content, it transforms your logo, image, or video into a story waiting to unfold. Customizable fonts and colors let you harmonize with your brand identity. Create intros that not only look professional but feel like a narrative gateway to what's next.
