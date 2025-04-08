en
Spring and Flowers Frame

Holidays & Sales
Created by MotionDesk
10exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3texts
3fonts
1audio
Embrace the art of communication with a video template that elegantly weaves your text through a lively bloom of flowers, encased in a paper frame. Customize to your heart's content with flexible text, fonts, and colors. Ideal for a broad array of applications, from social content to educational material, this template offers a dynamic and ready-to-publish solution.
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
Bold Grunge Slide 1 Original theme video
Bold Grunge Slide 1
Edit
By Ezome
15s
21
10
12
Embrace the raw, unfiltered energy of our Bold Grunge Slide, and let your content scream authenticity. Each slide is a statement of boldness, rendered in striking orange and rugged textures. Fully customizable, from fonts to colors, this video template is your go-to for presentations and advertisements that demand attention and inspire action.
Bold Grunge Slide 6 Original theme video
Bold Grunge Slide 6
Edit
By Ezome
15s
21
10
11
Embrace the raw, unfiltered energy of our Bold Grunge Slide, and let your content scream authenticity. Each slide is a statement of boldness, rendered in striking orange and rugged textures. Fully customizable, from fonts to colors, this video template is your go-to for presentations and advertisements that demand attention and inspire action.
Bold Grunge Slide 5 Original theme video
Bold Grunge Slide 5
Edit
By Ezome
15s
21
10
12
Embrace the raw, unfiltered energy of our Bold Grunge Slide, and let your content scream authenticity. Each slide is a statement of boldness, rendered in striking orange and rugged textures. Fully customizable, from fonts to colors, this video template is your go-to for presentations and advertisements that demand attention and inspire action.
Bold Grunge Slide 4 Original theme video
Bold Grunge Slide 4
Edit
By Ezome
15s
21
11
13
Embrace the raw, unfiltered energy of our Bold Grunge Slide, and let your content scream authenticity. Each slide is a statement of boldness, rendered in striking orange and rugged textures. Fully customizable, from fonts to colors, this video template is your go-to for presentations and advertisements that demand attention and inspire action.
Bold Grunge Slide 3 Original theme video
Bold Grunge Slide 3
Edit
By Ezome
15s
21
9
10
Embrace the raw, unfiltered energy of our Bold Grunge Slide, and let your content scream authenticity. Each slide is a statement of boldness, rendered in striking orange and rugged textures. Fully customizable, from fonts to colors, this video template is your go-to for presentations and advertisements that demand attention and inspire action.
Bold Grunge Slide 2 Original theme video
Bold Grunge Slide 2
Edit
By Ezome
15s
21
9
10
Embrace the raw, unfiltered energy of our Bold Grunge Slide, and let your content scream authenticity. Each slide is a statement of boldness, rendered in striking orange and rugged textures. Fully customizable, from fonts to colors, this video template is your go-to for presentations and advertisements that demand attention and inspire action.
Christmas Flowers Original theme video
Christmas Flowers
Edit
By CuteRabbit
10s
8
3
10
Create and share a branded, animated Christmas e-card for your employees, clients, customers, or loved ones. A great Christmas video for corporate video intros, email campaigns, and sincere, well meaning wishes. Easily make it your own by replacing the logo to brand your Christmas video card.
Horizontal Sketch Product Promo Original theme video
Horizontal Sketch Product Promo
Edit
By Skvifi
15s
25
11
5
A fun and relaxing animation to present your product.
