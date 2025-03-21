10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1audio
Add the delicate touch of nature to your videos with our Spring Blossoms Loop template. Choose from three elegant models to gracefully overlay blossoms over any scene, adding depth and tranquility. Ideal for ads, presentations, or social content, these blossoms on a transparent background are the perfect finishing touch. Customize the colors to fit your brand, and watch as they enhance your storytelling with a serene beauty.
