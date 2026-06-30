Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Tactical FPS Gaming Stream Loop - Original - Poster image

Tactical Ready

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stream screen
Stream elements
Gaming
Photorealistic
3D motion graphics
9exports
rating
Bring tactical energy to your broadcast with a photorealistic FPS starting‑soon screen. This 3D scene showcases sidearms, casings, and a gritty surface wrapped in high‑tech HUD overlays, scanning lines, and subtle glitch motion. Easily customize your logo, headline, and color accents to match your brand and set the tone before you go live. Designed for gaming and esports channels, it creates tense anticipation while keeping viewers engaged. Smooth camera drift, refined lighting, and clear typography ensure polished presentation across platforms. Perfect for warming up your audience and signaling that action starts soon.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us