Vivid Laser Lyrics

Turn your song into a striking neon lyric video. This music visualizer combines laser-lit symmetry, beat‑synced motion, a responsive spectrum and a clear timer for full‑track playback. Add your audio and subtitles, then tailor fonts, colors and glow to match your sound. Smooth transitions keep lyrics readable while dynamic accents hit on the beat. Ideal for releases, promos and social posts, it’s fast to customize and built to perform across platforms.