Back To School Title 9

Give your school content a lively start with a playful motion title overlay. This transparent design layers paper cutouts, graph-style grids, and blueprint-inspired marks to create an academic look that pops. Ideal for back-to-school intros, lessons, announcements, or channel branding, it features a bold headline and supporting subtitle with fully editable fonts and colors. Drop it over footage to instantly add classroom character to presentations, tutorials, or social posts. Quick to customize and easy to integrate, it’s a smart pick for teachers, schools, and creators who want an educational vibe that feels fresh and fun.