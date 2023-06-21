Black Grunge Title 6

Give your titles an edge with a gritty, urban motion title overlay. This transparent design layers torn paper textures, brush-stroked borders, scratches and bold typography for instant attitude. Snappy, energetic animation assembles two stacked title strips at center, perfect for eye‑catching intros, social posts, reels and more. Customize text, colors and fonts to match your brand while keeping the raw, handcrafted look. The dark, tritone palette and rough details make statements pop without distracting from your content.