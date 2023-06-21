Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Black Grunge Title 6 - Original - Poster image

Black Grunge Title 6

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Grunge
Paper
Torn paper
Bold
54exports
rating
Give your titles an edge with a gritty, urban motion title overlay. This transparent design layers torn paper textures, brush-stroked borders, scratches and bold typography for instant attitude. Snappy, energetic animation assembles two stacked title strips at center, perfect for eye‑catching intros, social posts, reels and more. Customize text, colors and fonts to match your brand while keeping the raw, handcrafted look. The dark, tritone palette and rough details make statements pop without distracting from your content.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us