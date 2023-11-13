Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fancy Lower Third 1 - Original - Poster image

Fancy Lower Third 1

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
Hand-drawn
Rounded rectangle
Painterly
Paper
230exports
rating
Give your videos a lively, handmade touch with this playful hand-drawn lower third. The transparent overlay features textured paper plates, bold typography, and a sketched accent ring. Customize headline and subtitle text, adjust colors to match your brand, and drop it over any footage. Smooth slide-ins, organic morphs, and a write-on scribble create a friendly, eye-catching look perfect for intros, interviews, vlogs, presentations, and social content. It’s quick to edit and designed to stand out without distracting from your story—add vibrant character to your titles in seconds.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us