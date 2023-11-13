Fancy Lower Third 1

Give your videos a lively, handmade touch with this playful hand-drawn lower third. The transparent overlay features textured paper plates, bold typography, and a sketched accent ring. Customize headline and subtitle text, adjust colors to match your brand, and drop it over any footage. Smooth slide-ins, organic morphs, and a write-on scribble create a friendly, eye-catching look perfect for intros, interviews, vlogs, presentations, and social content. It’s quick to edit and designed to stand out without distracting from your story—add vibrant character to your titles in seconds.