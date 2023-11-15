Fancy Lower Third 6

Give your videos a bright, playful identity with a hand-drawn lower third. This transparent overlay features papercraft strips, sketchy accents, and bold typography to showcase names and roles in style. Easy to customize colors and text make it ideal for YouTube, vlogs, presentations, and promos. The lively, staggered motion and write-on scribble add character without distracting from your footage. Drop it over any scene for a fun, modern title strip that stays readable and on-brand.