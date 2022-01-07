3D Sketch Logo - Vertical

Present your brand with a refined 3D logo reveal that grows from technical sketch lines into a polished, glossy mark. This minimalist, elegant design blends blueprint grids, hatching, and halftone shading before resolving as an extruded logo with a clean tagline. It’s perfect for professional intros and outros across platforms and aspect ratios. Tweak colors, line style, and finishing effects like chromatic aberration to match your identity. Smooth, fluid motion and centered composition keep focus on your branding while maintaining a sophisticated, modern look.