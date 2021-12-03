Abstract Logo

Bring your brand to life with a clean, elegant logo animation. This minimal design builds your mark with geometric lines and neon glow, then settles into a bold, centered reveal with an optional tagline. Ideal for intros and outros, it features smooth, fluid motion and a dark backdrop for high contrast. Easily adjust colors, line thickness, background and vignette to match your identity. A refined, 3D-tinged finish makes it perfect for corporate, tech, and modern brands seeking a polished look.