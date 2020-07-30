Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Abstract Travel Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Abstract Travel Slideshow

00:29 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 7 images · 14 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Promo
Minimal
Geometric
Letterbox bars
7.6Kexports
rating
Build a polished promo in minutes with this abstract slideshow. Clean typography, geometric overlays, and smooth line-wipe transitions keep attention on your message while glass-like panels and diagonal accents add modern style. Use the modular scenes to mix headlines and visuals, tailor colors, and refine contrast with vignette and blur controls. Perfect for ads, brand intros, recaps, reports, and testimonials across any industry. Simply replace media, edit text, and export a sleek, professional video.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us