Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Photo Logo - Flat Logo and 3D Background - Poster image

Clean Photo Logo

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 15 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
3D motion graphics
Minimal
6.4Kexports
rating
Create a clean, cinematic logo reveal that puts your brand at the center. This minimalist 3D motion graphics intro pairs quick background cuts with smooth panel wipes and a focused, depth‑of‑field look. Add your logo and a tagline, choose between flat or glossy styles, and dial in effects like chromatic aberration and background blur. Perfect for channel intros, outros, and brand idents, it delivers an energetic, polished result in seconds—no advanced skills required. Make it yours with color tints and media backgrounds for a professional, on‑brand finish.
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Video Types
Intro
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Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us