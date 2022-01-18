Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Color Light Logo - Original - Poster image

Color Light Logo

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glow
Outro
Background media
1.6Kexports
rating
Bring a touch of mystery to your brand with a neon logo animation that glows to life through scanning beams, warped light grids and subtle fog. Clean, cinematic pacing builds anticipation before settling on your mark and tagline. The RGB split and glossy reflections add high-tech polish, ideal for modern intros and outros. Customize colors, glow and text to match your identity in seconds. This design’s focused, centered layout ensures your logo remains the star while the stylish effects elevate production value.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us