Color Light Logo

Bring a touch of mystery to your brand with a neon logo animation that glows to life through scanning beams, warped light grids and subtle fog. Clean, cinematic pacing builds anticipation before settling on your mark and tagline. The RGB split and glossy reflections add high-tech polish, ideal for modern intros and outros. Customize colors, glow and text to match your identity in seconds. This design’s focused, centered layout ensures your logo remains the star while the stylish effects elevate production value.