Destruction Logo - Horizontal

Make your brand hit like a shockwave. This cinematic 3D motion graphics logo animation unleashes an explosive impact with fire, smoke, embers and debris, revealing your mark against a gritty wall texture. Perfect as an intro or outro, it features a centered layout, dramatic lighting and a clean end card for your tagline. Tweak background styling, glow and flare accents, particle and smoke colors, and even the direction of destruction to match your brand. A bold, destructive logo reveal that grabs attention in an instant.