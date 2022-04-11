Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Destruction Logo v2 - Original - Poster image

Destruction Logo v2

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
3D motion graphics
Destructive
5.6Kexports
rating
Ignite your brand with a high‑impact cinematic logo animation. This 3D metallic ident unleashes explosive energy—fire, particles, shatter and lens flares—to deliver an unforgettable hit. Strong camera shake, chromatic aberration and gritty atmosphere amplify the epic mood, while the logo or text lockup and tagline finish clean and centered. Perfect for intros, outros and promos across channels, it’s fast, dynamic and easy to personalize. Tweak burn glow, background colors, and more to match your identity, then export a striking reveal that demands attention.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us