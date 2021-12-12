Digital Pixel Logo - Horizontal

Showcase your brand with a sleek digital logo animation featuring a pixel grid aesthetic, neon glow and tasteful glitch accents. The centered composition highlights your mark while a shallow depth of field and reflection sweeps add polish. Tailor the design with custom colors, background media, and an optional tagline. Ideal for intros and outros across social and video platforms, it adapts to multiple aspect ratios for versatile deployment. Deliver a modern, tech-forward identity sting in seconds—crisp, vibrant and memorable.