Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Dynamic Intro - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Intro - Horizontal

00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Minimal
Title sequence
Promo
Bold
18.6Kexports
rating
Launch your content with a high-impact intro that blends bold typography, abstract wavy backgrounds, and seamless sliding panels. This modern promo slideshow moves through multiple media scenes, stacked text accents, and clean grid layouts before resolving to a refined logo and tagline. It’s built for speed, clarity, and brand presence, and is fully customizable—swap media, edit titles, and tailor colors and fonts in minutes. Ideal for branding, ads, and social intros when you need a crisp, professional open that grabs attention and keeps viewers watching.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us