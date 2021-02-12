Showcase your track with a refined, cosmic visualizer. This design features a circular audio spectrum, neon glow, and subtle space particles that react to your music. Add song and artist info, choose a circular or linear timeline with timer, and personalize every color. Toggle reactive glow and scale on beat, adjust frequency bands and thickness, and set a custom photo or video background. With multiple ready-made themes, you can get a professional result fast. Ideal for music releases, teasers, and artist branding across platforms.