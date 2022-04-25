Energy Logo and Title Reveal

Bring shockwave energy to your brand with a powerful logo reveal. This template fuses neon glow, electric arcs, scanning bars and subtle glitch to build your mark in a dark, cinematic space. Use it as an intro or outro, switch between logo or title mode, and add a tagline for a polished finish. Customize background and energy colors, adjust effects like chromatic aberration and vignette, and get a crisp, high-impact ident in seconds. Ideal for tech, gaming, music, or any brand that wants a bold, futuristic entrance.