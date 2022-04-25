Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Energy Logo and Title Reveal - Original - Poster image

Energy Logo and Title Reveal

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glow
Outro
Electricity
7.5Kexports
rating
Bring shockwave energy to your brand with a powerful logo reveal. This template fuses neon glow, electric arcs, scanning bars and subtle glitch to build your mark in a dark, cinematic space. Use it as an intro or outro, switch between logo or title mode, and add a tagline for a polished finish. Customize background and energy colors, adjust effects like chromatic aberration and vignette, and get a crisp, high-impact ident in seconds. Ideal for tech, gaming, music, or any brand that wants a bold, futuristic entrance.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us