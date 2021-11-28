Energy Visualizer

Transform your music into captivating visuals. This audio‑reactive visualizer features a glowing linear spectrum, elegant light rays, and a clean media‑player readout with song timer and progress bar. Personalize background imagery, brand elements, and colors to match your release. Fine‑tune frequency response and visual density for everything from mellow beats to high‑energy bangers. Perfect for YouTube uploads, premieres, artist pages, and social teasers—just drop in your audio and go.