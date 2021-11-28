Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Energy Visualizer - Default - Poster image

Energy Visualizer

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Glow
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
11.5Kexports
rating
Transform your music into captivating visuals. This audio‑reactive visualizer features a glowing linear spectrum, elegant light rays, and a clean media‑player readout with song timer and progress bar. Personalize background imagery, brand elements, and colors to match your release. Fine‑tune frequency response and visual density for everything from mellow beats to high‑energy bangers. Perfect for YouTube uploads, premieres, artist pages, and social teasers—just drop in your audio and go.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us