Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Explosion Logo and Title Reveal - Original - Poster image

Explosion Logo and Title Reveal

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Cinematic
Intro
Explosion
Outro
12.9Kexports
rating
Make a powerful first impression with a cinematic logo reveal driven by explosive energy. This high-impact intro/outro surrounds your mark with fiery particles, shockwaves, and dramatic light rays over a dark, atmospheric backdrop. Easily switch between logo or text, add a tagline, and fine‑tune colors for the blast, smoke, particles and flares to match your branding. Chromatic effects and a bold starburst amplify the impact while the logo holds center stage. Ideal for channel branding, trailers, and impactful openers, this template delivers epic energy in seconds.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us