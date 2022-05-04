Explosion Logo and Title Reveal
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
12.9Kexports
Make a powerful first impression with a cinematic logo reveal driven by explosive energy. This high-impact intro/outro surrounds your mark with fiery particles, shockwaves, and dramatic light rays over a dark, atmospheric backdrop. Easily switch between logo or text, add a tagline, and fine‑tune colors for the blast, smoke, particles and flares to match your branding. Chromatic effects and a bold starburst amplify the impact while the logo holds center stage. Ideal for channel branding, trailers, and impactful openers, this template delivers epic energy in seconds.
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