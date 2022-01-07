Explosion Logo - Vertical

Make your brand unforgettable with a cinematic logo animation powered by a dramatic explosion. A bold central flash triggers a ring of fiery particles and lens flares, revealing your mark with epic impact before settling into a sleek hold. Refine the color scheme, adjust flares and particle tones, and add an optional tagline for a polished intro or outro. Perfect for intros, outros, promos, and channels that demand a powerful, high-contrast look. Works across popular aspect ratios, so your reveal shines on any platform.