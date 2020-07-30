Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Family Photo Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Family Photo Slideshow

00:29 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 7 images · 7 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Photography
Viewfinder
Minimal
Photo album
10.2Kexports
rating
Turn your photos into a warm, minimalist slideshow with a distinctive photography vibe. Alternating camera viewfinder scenes and white‑bordered photo prints create a timeless photo album look, enhanced by subtle light leaks and a soft mosaic overlay. Clean typography, smooth slide transitions, and a gentle drift keep the focus on your memories. Easily customize images, captions, colors, and fonts to suit family highlights, travel moments, or special events. This versatile design delivers a polished, analog feel without complexity—ideal for creators who want an elegant, photography‑driven story.
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Newest templates
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
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Promo Videos
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
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Extension for Adobe
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