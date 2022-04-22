Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glitch Logo and Titles Reveal - Original - Poster image

Glitch Logo and Titles Reveal

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Outro
Glitch artifacts
4.8Kexports
rating
Make a bold first impression with a high-energy glitch logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics design layers RGB split, chromatic aberration, scanlines, and neon outlines to deliver a punchy digital ident. The centered layout spotlights your logo, while an optional tagline completes the branded end-card. Ideal for intros and outros, it pairs a dark backdrop with vibrant, neon color hits for maximum contrast and readability. Fast to customize—swap your logo, tweak colors, and you’re ready to publish across channels.
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us