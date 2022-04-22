Glitch Logo and Titles Reveal
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
4.8Kexports
Make a bold first impression with a high-energy glitch logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics design layers RGB split, chromatic aberration, scanlines, and neon outlines to deliver a punchy digital ident. The centered layout spotlights your logo, while an optional tagline completes the branded end-card. Ideal for intros and outros, it pairs a dark backdrop with vibrant, neon color hits for maximum contrast and readability. Fast to customize—swap your logo, tweak colors, and you’re ready to publish across channels.
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