Glitter Logo

Make your brand pop with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. This template blends glittering particles, crisp lens flares and bold RGB split effects for a premium intro or outro. Drop in your logo, add a tagline, and fine‑tune options like flare visibility, chromatic aberration and background styling. Works great for YouTube, promos and idents where a clean, high‑impact logo animation is key. Fast to customize and designed for maximum contrast, it ensures your mark lands with style every time.