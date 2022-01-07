Glossy Glitch Logo - Vertical

Make your brand pop with a high-impact logo reveal built on glossy 3D styling and bold glitch effects. This energetic, dark digital opener uses RGB splits, lens flares, and radiant light beams to create a modern, tech-forward identity moment. Upload your logo, add an optional tagline, and fine-tune background and color controls to match your branding. The clean centered finish works perfectly for intros and outros across channels, from YouTube to streaming. Fast, polished, and memorable—this logo animation is designed to grab attention and leave a premium impression.