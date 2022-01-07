Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Glossy Glitch Logo - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Glossy Glitch Logo - Vertical

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Outro
3D motion graphics
2.8Kexports
rating
Make your brand pop with a high-impact logo reveal built on glossy 3D styling and bold glitch effects. This energetic, dark digital opener uses RGB splits, lens flares, and radiant light beams to create a modern, tech-forward identity moment. Upload your logo, add an optional tagline, and fine-tune background and color controls to match your branding. The clean centered finish works perfectly for intros and outros across channels, from YouTube to streaming. Fast, polished, and memorable—this logo animation is designed to grab attention and leave a premium impression.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us