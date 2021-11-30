Lightning Logo - Horizontal
00:12 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
9.7Kexports
Ignite attention with a high‑voltage logo reveal. A dramatic lightning strike energizes your mark, building from a glowing outline into a sleek 3D metallic finish. Subtle atmospheric particles and a dark, neon‑lit palette create a bold futuristic aesthetic. Add your logo and tagline, fine‑tune energy and background colors, and you’ve got a powerful intro or outro for videos, streams, or channel branding. Fast, impactful, and easy to customize.
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