Luxury Logo Reveal - Vertical
00:12 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
12.9Kexports
Give your brand a premium entrance with a cinematic, gold‑driven logo animation. This elegant 3D reveal blends glowing particles, lens flares, and soft bokeh to highlight your mark in a centered, polished composition. Tweak colors for bokeh, flares, smoke and particles, add your logo, and include a tagline for a refined finish. Ideal for intros and outros, this luxury logo animation delivers glossy depth, smooth motion, and epic impact across multiple aspect ratios for any platform.
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by Hanabercero
life saver!
i have been looking for a solution for my video needs. thank you! i hope you can offer more really affordable package