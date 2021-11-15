Luxury Visualizer

Give your music a premium showcase with an elegant audio visualizer. This template features a reactive spectrum, refined artist and title display, floating particles, bokeh accents, subtle flares, and an on-screen timer with progress. Your logo can take center stage while light rays and trails pulse to the beat. It’s perfect for singles, mixes, and channels seeking a sophisticated look. Tailor fonts and styling, upload your audio, and export a polished video ready for social platforms, promos, and releases.