Magic Logo and Title Reveal

Add a surge of energy to your brand with a neon particle logo reveal. This cinematic intro builds from subtle sparks into a powerful, glowing outline that converges into your mark, framed by a moody dark atmosphere. The animation features particle convergence, outline reveal, and smooth floating motion, making it ideal for intros or outros. Easily customize colors, logo or text, and tagline to match your identity. The result is a polished, futuristic look with eye-catching glow and depth that elevates tech, gaming, and creative brands alike.