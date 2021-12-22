Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Magic Logo Reveal - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Magic Logo Reveal - Horizontal

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Particles
Cinematic
2.4Kexports
rating
Add a touch of cinematic magic to your brand with a particle logo reveal that builds from flowing dust trails into a bold mark. Subtle smoke and glow create an atmospheric, high-contrast scene that works brilliantly for intros or outros. Easily personalize background, particle, smoke and text colors, keep your original logo colors if you prefer, and display a clean tagline beneath the final lockup. Designed for smooth, fluid motion and available in multiple aspect ratios, this logo animation delivers a polished, modern identity sting in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us